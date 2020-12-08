STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nokia starts production of next generation 5G equipment in India

The roll out of 5G services in India is dependent on spectrum auction as telecom operators need suitable wireless frequencies to start 5G in the country.

Published: 08th December 2020 11:22 AM

The Nokia logo is seen at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom gear maker Nokia on Tuesday said it has started production of 5G equipment in India and the equipment are being shipped to countries that are in advanced stages of deploying the next generation technology.

"From being the first to manufacture 5G NR in India to producing mMIMO, it demonstrates our innovative manufacturing capabilities and our belief in India's skill and talent to produce the best-in-class equipment.

This will enable us to support Indian Operators as they prepare to launch 5G," Nokia Senior Vice President and Head of India Market Sanjay Malik said in a statement.

Nokia was the first to manufacture the 5G New Radio in India, and it is now producing the cutting-edge Nokia AirScale massive Multiple Input Multiple Output (mMIMO) solution, the company said.

"Nokia Chennai factory is manufacturing the latest 5G massive MIMO equipment that is shipped to countries who are in advanced stages of 5G deployment.

"Since 2008, the site has manufactured over 5 million telecom network equipment units, exporting over 50 per cent to more than 100 countries," the statement said.

Nokia claims to have invested over Rs 600 crore since 2008 to develop the facility.

"Our Chennai factory has emerged as a benchmark of India's manufacturing capabilities, bringing an entire range of telecom technology to operators in India and the rest of the world," Malik said.

