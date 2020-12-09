STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India will produce cheapest electricity from renewable sources: Gautam Adani

Adani, who heads a ports-to-energy conglomerate, said the global GDP at present is USD 85 trillion dollars of which India is USD 2.8 trillion.

Published: 09th December 2020 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

Gautam Adani

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Billionaire Gautam Adani on Wednesday said India is at a dramatic inflexion point from where its economy will grow to ten times by 2050 with the nation having several trillion-dollar companies and cheapest power from renewable energy.

In his talk on 'Incredible India and the opportunities ahead for India' at the TiE Global Summit, Adani saw India's GDP rising to USD 28 trillion by 2050 from the current USD 2.8 trillion, stock market valuation swelling to USD 30 trillion and a USD 10 trillion retail market.

Plus the nation will be home to one in every three middle-class people in the world. A combination of "India's soft power with the hard power of a USD 28 trillion GDP and a USD 30 trillion value stock market will give an incredible nation that is taking the journey to becoming the greatest opportunity of the 21st century," he said.

Adani, who had earlier this year set a goal of his group becoming the world's largest renewable power company by 2025, said the marginal cost of electricity will continue to drop sharply as the renewable energy boom accelerates and the country will produce the cheapest electricity from renewable energy sources.

"In my view, India is today at a dramatic inflexion point. I believe that over the next few decades India will have firmly positioned itself as the greatest opportunity of the 21st century and become even stronger the year 2050 onwards," he said.

There, however, will be challenges such as periods of slowdown that every large economy goes through.

"Yes, there will remain difficult challenges for India to overcome. But, there simply cannot be any denial of the scale of the opportunity that awaits India," he said.

Adani, who heads a ports-to-energy conglomerate, said the global GDP at present is USD 85 trillion dollars of which India is USD 2.8 trillion.

"In 2050, the global GDP is expected to be USD 170 to 180 trillion and the Indian GDP - then at about USD 28 trillion - will contribute over 15 per cent to the global economy," he said.

"I fully expect this to be the case as a lot of the necessary structural reforms that were needed are now getting in place and these reforms lay the foundation for accelerating our national growth." Listing out advantages in India's favour, he said by 2050, the country's population is expected to be 1.6 billion.

"One in every three of the world's middle-class consumer will be Indian and India will form the largest global middle-class. This middle-class will insulate India and drive an unmatched rate of internal consumption no nation has ever created such a massive middle class," he said.

Just the retail segment by itself will be worth USD 10 trillion. "India will be the target investment of every global company," he said.

The Indian stock market indexes - assuming a conservative CAGR of 9 per cent - would have increased by a factor of 13x, putting the Sensex in the range of 6,00,000.

"Most likely, this index will be an order of magnitude higher given India's main growth is still ahead of it," he said.

"I would also expect that by 2050, India would have created several of its own trillion-dollar value companies." Adani said ever since the first industrial revolution in 1760, energy has formed the lifeline of a nation's economy.

Also, increasing research shows the role of information and communication technologies in driving economic growth and a country's productive capacity.

"Today both the field of energy and the field of technology are rapidly intersecting. I see this technology-energy intersection as being the single most defining factor to lift the balance of India's population - not just out of poverty - but right into the middle-class bucket and leading to business models that will be transformational," he said.

Elaborating, he said the marginal cost of electricity will continue to drop sharply as the renewable energy boom accelerates.

"And India will be the least expensive producer of renewable energy. After all, the sun and wind will always be free and there is literally no limit to how many electrons we will be able to pull out from a square inch of silicon."

This mix of solar, wind and storage will be even more transformational due to its combination with digitisation.

"Just like energy, I also believe that the cost of digitisation based on storage, processing, and networking will continue to follow a steep decline curve for several decades and the marginal cost of managing bits and bytes will keep dropping," he said.

Adding to this is the fact that India has the cheapest broadband services and mobile devices of all nations in the world, with data prices having dropped 95 per cent in the last five years and consumption having increased 56 times.

"Therefore, in addition to being individually disruptive, when combined, the implications of marginal cost-based renewable energy and information technology are stunning."

"Therefore, I expect that inexpensive green power in combination with digital technologies - that include sensors and internet of things, artificial intelligence and machine learning, 5G and cloud infrastructure - will all converge to give us the ability to economically micro-size several processes, and convert every process into a service," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gautam Adani Electricity
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp