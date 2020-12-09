STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Maruti Suzuki launches online car financing platform 'Smart Finance'

The platform enables customers to compare multiple scenarios for car loan and offers from different financiers, and make an informed choice of loan partner and loan tenure, the company said.

Published: 09th December 2020 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday launched its multi-financier, online car financing platform 'Smart Finance'.

The company is initially launching the platform in 30 cities through its premium car retail chain Nexa, targeting salaried customers with plans to expand its mass market chain Arena and customer base by the fourth quarter of this fiscal.

Through the platform, the company is seeking to address the concerns of potential customers related to car finance in the 'new normal' by offering a comprehensive finance solution online with a bouquet of financing options, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.

"Under the Smart Finance platform, currently hosted on the NEXA website, we have partnered with several popular financiers to provide custom curated personalised loan offers for our customers. This digital service offers easy financing options and is completely transparent at each stage of the loan process," Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said in the statement.

Among other advantages, he said, "The customer gets to customise the EMI by choosing the loan tenure and interest rate and select a preferred downpayment scheme."

The platform enables customers to compare multiple scenarios for car loan and offers from different financiers, and make an informed choice of loan partner and loan tenure, the company said.

For this, Maruti Suzuki said it has currently partnered with eight financiers -- HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, ICCI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Cholamandalam Finance, AU Small Finance Bank, Mahindra Finance and Kotak Mahindra Prime.

MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava told reporters in an interaction that MSI had started a pilot in August this year with the Nexa channel, which accounts for 18 per cent of its total sales.

Currently, Smart Finance will be available for salaried customers, but MSI plans to expand the base by including customers from other economic backgrounds and extend the service to Arena retail chain, which accounts for 82 per cent of MSI's total sales by the fourth quarter of this fiscal, he added.

In the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, more and more customers are taking the digital route not only to research online for car purchases but also to seek financing options, Srivastava said.

MSI said its Smart Finance offers a wide variety of loan offers from multiple financiers, pre-approved and custom generated loan offers, complete online loan application process and digital documentation sharing along with real time, online status updates on loan application process.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp