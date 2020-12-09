STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Negotiations 'work in progress', hopefully in last stage: Javadekar on farmer protest

'This (ongoing negotiations) is work in progress. Hopefully in the last stage. Let us wait for some more time,' the minister said while replying to questions regarding farmers' protest.

Published: 09th December 2020 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

farmers protests

Farmers shout slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sounding optimistic about an early resolution of farmer crisis, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday described the ongoing negotiations with farmer organisations as "work in progress" which hopefully is in the last stage.

The Modi government, the minister said, is "sensitive" and has already held several rounds of talks with farmer organisations which are protesting against the three farm laws enacted by Parliament during the last session.

"This (ongoing negotiations) is work in progress. Hopefully in the last stage. Let us wait for some more time," the minister said while replying to questions regarding farmers' protest.

The government on Wednesday proposed to give a "written assurance" that the existing Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime for procurement will continue as thousands of farmers continue to protest at various borders of the national capital demanding the repeal of three new farm laws.

The government also proposed to make necessary amendments on at least seven issues, including one to allay fears about the weakening of the mandi system.

In a draft proposal sent to 13 agitating farmer unions, the government also said it is ready to provide all necessary clarifications on their concerns about the new farm laws enacted in September, but it did not mention anything about the main demand of protesting farmers for the repeal of the laws.

Home Minister Amit Shah in Tuesday night's meeting with 13 union leaders had said the government would send a draft proposal on key issues raised by farmers regarding the three farm laws, even though the meeting had failed to break the ice with farm union leaders who are insisting for repealing these laws.

The sixth round of talks between the government and farm union leaders, which was scheduled for Wednesday morning, has also been cancelled.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prakash Javadekar Farmers protest
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp