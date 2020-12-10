Social commerce to broaden e-commerce reach

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of heightened digital adoption led by the Covid-19 pandemic, the social media and various platforms have been a huge attractant for small business, especially offline retailers, and the trend is only going to get stronger for the next few years.

According to a report by Bain & Company in association with Deloitte, the social commerce market in India is pegged to reach $20 billion by 2025 driven by conversational commerce on chat platforms, video-led sales as well as a vibrant social reseller community. In fact, the market size for social commerce is

expected to touch $60-70 billion over the next decade.

E-commerce marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal and others currently constitute a $30 billion industry in Gross merchandise value (GMV), the report said. On the other hand, social commerce sector is already a $1.5 to $2 billion (GMV) market today.

“Social commerce in India is broadening India’s e-commerce sector and paving the way for a model that’s built on community, connection and trust. While traditional e-commerce will continue to flourish, social-led models will broaden the reach of e-commerce,” said Arpan Sheth, partner and leader, Bain & Company’s Asia-Pacific Technology, Vector and Advanced Analytics practices.

Nearly 4 crore retailers can leverage the social commerce channels to grow their revenues . The ability to share multiple product images helps sellers make a compelling case, while the wide geographic reach of underlying social platforms enables them to connect with buyers who might not have otherwise discovered their store.

“Social-first models have been able to scale with much lower customer acquisition costs globally and we are seeing similar trends in the Indian start-up ecosystem,” said Shraeyansh Thakur, VP, Sequoia Capital India LLP.