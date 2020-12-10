STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Stress in NBFC sector shows no sign of abating

In November, the RBI ordered a special audit of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd and its subsidiary Srei Equipment Finance Ltd raising  concerns in the market.

Published: 10th December 2020 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Money laundering: Banks, RBI officials and many more fell victim to the taxman and Enforcement Directorate sleuths during demonetisation.

Reserve Bank of India. (File Photo | PTI)

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in the country will continue to face stress from their exposure to vulnerable sectors and both the Finance Ministry and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are closely monitoring the sector for possible weaknesses. According to officials, the RBI is monitoring the top 50 NBFCs, which it considers systemically important for the economy.  

Several rating agencies including Moody’s and Fitch have also highlighted the problems of the NBFC sector. Fitch in a report released on Wednesday warned that NBFCs with “construction funding and SME exposure, which will take longer to recover from the (current Covid-induced) crisis, will face greater risks.” 

“We know their stress levels from loans to  certain sectors remain heightened, though NBFCs which were into gold loans or retail consumer loans have done better … there is need for caution as we do not wish to see any major delinquencies which undermines public confidence in the sector,” said officials.

Sanjay Bhattacharyya, former Managing Director of SBI, said, “One way to help out the sector is to extend the credit guarantee that the government has given to the banking sector for loans to MSMEs and the NBFC sector. NBFCs play a very important role in lending to small businesses, who are unable to access normal banking and the sector’s health is important to the overall financial ecosystem.”

In November, the RBI ordered a special audit of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd and its subsidiary Srei Equipment Finance Ltd raising  concerns in the market.  Earlier, India has faced delinquencies by several large NBFCs, including IL&FS and DHFL.

“These sectors are likely to experience greater problem-loan formation in 2021, as borrower relief programmes taper off,” Fitch noted. Gross NPAs in the sector increased from 6.1 per cent in March 2019 to 6.4 per cent in March 2020. Officials also pointed out that nearly 10,000 NBFCs are registered with the banking regulator. Of these, only 66 are deposit accepting and some 278 of these NBFCs are considered systemically important.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI Reserve Bank of India Finance Ministry Moody NBFC
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp