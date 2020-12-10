STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tata counters SPG’s mismanaged allegations, grills jump in valuation 

According to Bar and Bench, Salve told the top court’s Bench headed by Justice SA Bobde that the valuation of SPG’s holding rose from Rs 69 crore in 1965 to Rs 58,000 crore in 2016.

Published: 10th December 2020 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

TCS

Headquarters of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai (File |Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s (SP Group) Rs 1.75 lakh crore stake in Tata Group was once again contested in the Supreme Court on Wednesday. This time, the Tata’s digged the claims made by the Mistrys  with regards to the wide mismanagement in the company.

Senior counsel Harish Salve, representing the Tata Group, on Wednesday said, “In the cross-appeal they have filed, they have claimed valuation of Rs 1.5 lakh crore. They have now asked that they be given 18 per cent in all downstream Tata companies and as per their latest application the valuation is Rs 1.75 lakh crore.”

According to Bar and Bench, Salve told the top court’s Bench headed by Justice SA Bobde that the valuation of SPG’s holding rose from Rs 69 crore in 1965 to Rs 58,000 crore in 2016. “...Yet, they say Ratan Tata ran the company so badly, that it was forced to wind it up in 2016...Things are going well, the company is making money and he is making allegations of mismanagement.”

The Tata firms told the top court that unless the losses were so enormous and there was a lack of probity which left no other option but to remove the majority shareholders of the company, the NCLAT could not have reached the conclusion including that of restoring Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman. The case will be heard again on Thursday. 

Earlier on Tueaday, the Tata group had told the court that the valuation of SP Group’s stake in Tata  is between Rs 70,000 crore and Rs 80,000 crore, which is almost Rs1lakh crore less than what Mistrys’ are seeking. The two groups have been involved in legal tussle ever since Mistry was removed as Tata Sons chairman in October 2016. 

After years of heated exchange, SP Group on October 29 submitted a plan of separation to the Supreme Court, seeking to end its long association with the Tata Group. The bench is hearing cross appeals filed by Tata Sons and Cyrus Investments against appellate tribunal NCLAT’’s order (Dec 2019) which had restored Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Group.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shapoorji Pallonji Group Tata Group Supreme Court
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp