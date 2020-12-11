STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Cipla settles patent litigation for Revlimid with Celgene

Cipla also added that the specific volume-limited licence date and percentages agreed upon with it are confidential

Published: 11th December 2020 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

pills, tablets, medicines

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Pharma major Cipla on Friday announced the settlement of its patent litigation with Celgene Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb, relating to patents for Revlimid (lenalidomide). 

"As part of the settlement, the parties will file consent judgements with the US District Court for the District of New Jersey that enjoin Cipla from marketing generic lenalidomide before the expiration of the patents-in-suit, except as provided for in the settlement," Cipla said in a filing to BSE. 

In settlement of all outstanding claims in the litigation, Celgene has agreed to provide Cipla with a licence to Celgene's patents required to manufacture and sell certain volume-limited amounts of generic lenalidomide in the United States beginning on a confidential date that is some time after March 2022, it added. 

"For each consecutive twelve month period (or part thereof) following the volume-limited entry date until January 31, 2026, the volume of generic lenalidomide sold by Cipla cannot exceed certain agreed upon percentages," the filing said. 

Cipla also added that the specific volume-limited licence date and percentages agreed upon with it are confidential. In addition, Celgene has agreed to provide Cipla with a licence to Celgene's patents required to manufacture and sell an unlimited quantity of generic lenalidomide in the United States beginning no earlier than January 31, 2026, the filing said. Cipla's ability to market lenalidomide in the US will be contingent on its obtaining approval of an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA), the domestic firm said.

"This is an important step forward for us and is in line with our pursuit of improving access to high quality life-saving treatments," Cipla North America CEO Arunesh Verma said. Shares of Cipla closed at Rs 755.90 per scrip on BSE, down 0.92 per cent from the previous close

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cipla Celgene Corporation Revlimid patent litigation
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp