DoT to soon announce spectrum bands for much-awaited and delayed 5G project

NEW DELHI: The government will soon go ahead with the much-awaited and delayed 5G spectrum auction, two leading telecom officials said on Thursday at the Indian Mobile Congress 2020.

K Ramchand, member (technology), DoT said that the department is consulting with users of spectrum and they would soon announce spectrum bands crucial for rolling out 5G services.

He added that 5G can work on sub-Gigahertz (GHz), 600 MHz mid and millimeter bands, in which some of the services are being used by defence and broadcasting ministries as well as the department of space.

According to SK Gupta, secretary, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), the Department of Telecommunications is considering the regulator’s recommendation for auction of spectrum in the 3300-3600 MHz bands for 5G services and that the DoT may conduct auctions soon.

Gupta added that 5G promises sufficient India-specific use cases along with viable and affordable business model.

On the issue of pricing, Gupta noted that the regulator has made efforts to ensure that the price of radiowaves is reasonable and market-friendly.

He added that the allocation of spectrum in E and V bands would facilitate the quick roll out of 5G services at affordable prices.

Trai has recommended a price of Rs 492 crore per Mhz for spectrum in the 3,300-3,600 Mhz band. Telecom service providers have repeatedly said that this price is way too high.

“Identification, development and testing of India-specific use cases is an important parameter for the success of the roll-out of 5G,” Gupta said.