STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

European air transport recovery to be worse than other regions: IATA

IATA's latest economic forecast shows that in 2021 Europe is expected to be the worst-hit global region in terms of airline losses and EBIT margin.

Published: 11th December 2020 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Lufthansa

Image used for representational purpose. (File | AFP)

By ANI

GENEVA: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has released new estimates for the impacts of COVID-19 on air transport and economies in Europe in 2020, indicating a further deterioration in revenues, job prospects and economic activity across the entire continent.

IATA's latest economic forecast shows that in 2021 Europe is expected to be the worst-hit global region in terms of airline losses (minus USD 11.9 billion) and EBIT margin (minus 9.5 per cent).

Passenger traffic measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) is estimated to have fallen 70 per cent this year, the worst performance of any region with the exceptions of Africa (minus 72 per cent) and the Middle East (minus 73 per cent).

RPK growth next year is expected to be a weak 47.5 per cent, trailing the comparable regions of Asia Pacific (50 per cent) and North America (60.5 per cent). "Our projections for this year and next are little short of a disaster for European air transport. Border restrictions and quarantine measures have brought demand to a halt and the region has been affected even worse than most other parts of the world," said Rafael Schvartzman, IATA's Regional Vice President for Europe.

"There is optimism over a vaccine but as our forecast for next year shows, this is unlikely to come in time to prevent hundreds of thousands more job losses in the industry unless governments take immediate action,"he added.

Schvartzman said the focus must remain on rapid testing of passengers so that quarantine can be eliminated and borders safely opened. An in-depth look at the national level impacts shows that prospects for passenger numbers and industry revenues have declined across the board since the analysis in August.

This inevitably feeds into greater numbers of jobs at risk and negative economic impacts. Across Europe as a whole, more than seven million jobs have been lost or are at imminent risk due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

The impact of travel restrictions and quarantine on travel demand is clear. Intra-EU bookings are 81 per cent down for the period to January 10, 2021 compared to the usual curve.

Economic recovery will be hampered by the loss of connectivity that is being felt by European cities. Since 2019, total connectivity has declined by 68 per cent in Frankfurt, 67 per cent in London, 67 per cent in Paris, 66 per cent in Istanbul, 64 per cent in Moscow and 53 per cent in Amsterdam.

Schvartzman said people are desperate to visit far-flung families this winter. Businesses are desperate for travellers and trade. "And we are all desperate for action from governments to safely restore the freedom to travel," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IATA Air transport European air transport
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp