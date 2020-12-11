Income Tax department refunds worth Rs 1.45 lakh crore issued to 89 lakh taxpayers

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Finance Ministry on Friday said the Income Tax Department has issued refunds worth Rs 1.45 lakh crore to about 89 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal.

CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,45,619 crore to more than 89.29 lakh taxpayers between 1st April,2020 to 8th December,2020. Income tax refunds of Rs. 43,274 crore have been issued in 87,29,626 cases &corporate tax refunds of Rs. 1,02,345 crore have been issued in 1,99,554 cases — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) December 9, 2020

This includes personal income tax (PIT) refunds during this period. "CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,45,619 crore to more than 89.29 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2020, to 08th December, 2020," the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.