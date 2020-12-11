STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Shipping Corporation of India disinvestment: EoI likely to be out next week

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) and the board members of the state-owned company will meet next week to finalise the EoI for SCI sale.

Published: 11th December 2020 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Exports to China have gone up despite India taking a number of steps to reduce its import dependence.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government is likely to invite Expression of Interest (EoI) for the disinvestment of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) by next week.

According to sources in the finance ministry, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) and the board members of the state-owned company will meet next week to finalise the EoI for SCI sale.

“The strategic divestment of SCI is the top priority for the government and next week there will be a meeting to give final touches to the terms and conditions of the EoI document.

If cleared, the government will immediately invite bids for the same. The internal deadline is December 30 so it has to be done before that,” said a finance ministry official.

The government has already initiated the process to sell its entire 63.75 per cent stake in SCI and sources say companies like Essar Shipping, Adani, Vedanta, GE Shipping and Dubai Port World have expressed initial interest in the company.

The finance ministry had appointed Transaction Advisors, Asset Valuers and Legal for privatisation of SCI and the due diligence process is in progress.

The company’s board, had also approved the taking of all necessary actions for implementing “demerger/hiving off” of non-core assets in line with the direction received from the Ministry of Shipping.

Currently, Shipping Corporation has a fleet strength of 59 vessels and is the largest Indian shipping company catering to the overseas and coastal transportation of goods.

Separately, the government has given additional time to the bidders of Air India for submitting a physical copy of the Expression of Interest, which can now be done by December 29.

“In Clause 10.17, reference to “within 7 days of EOI Deadline” (time period for physical copy submission for EOI submitted by email within timelines as per clause 1.2 of the PIM) should be read as “within 15 days of EOI Deadline (i.e. on or before 17:00:00 Hrs of 29th December, 2020)”, a notification by the Finance ministry said.

Consequent to the change, date of Intimation to the qualified interested bidders should now be read as January 5, 2021.

Highest-ever target

For the current fiscal year, the budget has pegged disinvestment proceeds at Rs 2.1 lakh crore. This includes Rs 1.2 lakh crore from CPSE share sale and Rs 90,000 crore from public sector banks.

So far this fiscal, Rs 6,533 crore has been mopped up through CPSE stake sale.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shipping Corporation of India Department of Investment and Public Asset Management
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp