SpiceJet shares gain over six per cent post-logistical deal for COVID vaccine transportation

The airline said its dedicated freighters, operated under the SpiceXpress cargo division, are capable of transporting sensitive drugs and vaccines in controlled temperatures.

Published: 11th December 2020 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

Budget carrier SpiceJet (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of SpiceJet on Friday gained over 6 per cent after the firm said it has partnered with Om Logistics and also signed a pact with Snowman Logistics, for transportation of COVID-19 vaccine. The stock rose by 6.37 per cent to Rs 106 on the BSE.

The airline said its dedicated freighters, operated under the SpiceXpress cargo division, are capable of transporting sensitive drugs and vaccines in controlled temperatures ranging from (-) 40 degrees celsius to (+) 25 degrees celsius, both domestically as well as internationally.

SpiceJet and Snowman Logistics have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the movement of COVID-19 vaccine to jointly offer seamless air logistics to Snowman clients and customers by combining their areas of expertise and strength, the airline said in a release.

The Ajay Singh-owned private airline, which along with passenger aircraft also runs a dedicated freighter fleet under its SpiceXpress cargo division, also announced partnering with Om Logistics for COVID-19 vaccine transportation.

