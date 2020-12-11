Walmart to triple Indian exports to $10 billion each year by 2027

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Global retail major Walmart on Thursday said it will triple its exports of goods from India to $10 billion each year by 2027.

The company’s new export commitment is expected to give a major boost to the manufacturing sector in the country and provide a significant boost to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

The expansion in sourcing will include helping develop new suppliers in categories such as food, pharmaceuticals, consumables, health and wellness, and general merchandise, along with apparel, homeware and other key Indian export categories, the company said in a statement.

To accelerate exports, Walmart will strengthen its supply chain ecosystem in India, both by boosting existing exporters and by expanding the nation’s pool of export-ready businesses.

The company said it sees huge potential in Indian suppliers to grow their businesses by leveraging the unique scale and global distribution opportunity that Walmart provides.

“By significantly accelerating our annual India exports in the coming years, we are supporting the Make in India initiative and helping more local businesses reach international customers, while creating jobs and prosperity at home in India. It is also a way for Walmart to bring more high-quality, India-made goods to millions of customers all across the world,” said Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of Walmart Inc.

India is already one of Walmart’s top sourcing markets, with annual exports worth about $3 billion.

India-made apparel, homeware, jewellery, hardlines and other popular products currently reach customers in 14 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the United Kingdom, via Walmart’s Global Sourcing office in Bangalore, which opened in 2002.

As the sourcing hubs ramp up, the local team will be empowered to make an even greater impact for local businesses.