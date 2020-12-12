STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Borrowers only need ask lenders to invoke Resolution Framework

For personal loans, the resolution plan is to be implemented within 90 days from the date of invocation, while for all other loans the prescribed period is 180 days.

Published: 12th December 2020 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Borrower s seeking the resolution of their bad debt under the Covid-19 stress relief scheme as suggested by the KV Kamath committee, are required to merely submit a request by December 31 to the lending institution if they require the invocation of the resolution process, clarified the Reserve Bank of India on Saturday. The central bank added that borrowers are not mandated to submit any resolution plan of any form at the time of request for invocation.

“The Resolution Framework does not require any resolution plan in any form to be submitted to the lending institutions at the time of request for invocation,” the central bank said in an update of its frequently asked question (FAQ) on the Resolution Framework for Covid-19 related stress. “Borrowers are required to submit a request.Thereafter, the lending institutions will take an in-principle decision - as per their Board approved policy - on invoking the Resolution Framework.

After such invocation, the specific contours of the resolution plan to be implemented may be decided by the lenders, in consultation with the borrower,” RBI added in its compilation of frequently asked queries. For personal loans, the resolution plan is to be implemented within 90 days from the date of invocation, while for all other loans the prescribed period is 180 days.

The central bank further clarified that the Re s o lut i o n Framework may also be invoked for resolution of all exposures of lending institutions to eligible borrowers, including investment exposures that are credit substitutes such as corporate bonds, commercial papers etc. “However, the Resolution Framework is without prejudice to all applicable guidelines issued by the relevant financial sector regulators and other Departments of the RBI in respect of any particular exposure,” the central bank pointed out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp