Electric scooter-sharing start-up Bounce to add 4,000 e-vehicles by February

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Electric scooter-sharing start-up Bounce will add 4,000 more e-scooters to its fleet by February 2021 and transition to a 100% EV fleet by the end of the next year, the company said on Friday. The Bengaluru-based firm pointed out that 50 per cent of its fleet is currently electric. This fleet will also include the company’s own bikes designed in-house.

With the pandemic severely impacting the mobility sector, Bounce said that it has leveraged this period to accelerate its EV adoption, with a focus on streamlining the supply chain and operations. Bounce also aims to make its rides carbon neutral by 2022.

“We always believed that widespread adoption of EVs will happen only by fleet operators as the backend infrastructure can be built before fleet deployment, thus solving the catch-22 situation. When COVID impacted business, we took advantage to accelerate our EV adoption strategy.

We have built strategic partnerships with several OEMs in the electric and battery space to achieve this green vision. We will continue to lead the micro-mobility sector by providing clean, affordable and convenient options,” said Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO, Bounce.