Government capex set to rise sharply next fiscal

Jayanta Roy Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Government is likely to ramp up its capital expenditure in the forthcoming budget to a record of Rs 5.5- 6 lakh crore in a bid to spur economic growth and create jobs. After being criticised by economists for not having doled out enough direct support in the form of income support and expanded infrastructure spending, the Government has decided to pull out stops and increase capital expenditure by 25–30 per cent over this year’s spend.

In the 2020-21 budget, the Government had come out with a capital expenditure outlay of Rs 4.12 lakh crore,—18.1 per cent over the revised estimates of the previous financial year. On top of this, the Centre had announced capital spending of around Rs 37,000 crore as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat packages.

“We need to spend in the forthcoming year to spur growth. We are conscious that further delays could impact the rate of economic recovery and future growth,” said a top finance ministry official, “We are in the process of finalising expenditure and can expect a record jump in capex spending”. Departments whose capital spending will see large jumps will include roads and highways, urban and rural development, railways, energy, ports, civil aviation, and defence.

Understandably private investment has been scarce this fiscal and is not expected to pick up substantially till factories start producing at full capacity. India’s investment reflected by gross fixed capital formation contracted by 7.3 per cent in the second quarter of this year after a massive plunge of 47 per cent in Q1.

The finance ministry believes its capital expenditure will have a multiplier effect of at least 2 on GDP. That is, it would add Rs 2 for every rupee spent—a far larger effect than that derived from measures such as tax cuts or direct benefit transfers.

“We have an infrastructure pipeline of Rs 111 lakh crore. Which means we need to spend about Rs 20 lakh crore a year or so, with private sector investors still in limbo, the Government will have to, for the next two years, step up its capex,” an officials noted.