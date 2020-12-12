STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India’s factory output grows 3.6 per cent in October

However, experts warn it is too early to celebrate as the latest numbers are not so impressive considering the festive push and the low base last year.

Published: 12th December 2020 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Labourers load steel rods onto a truck at a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu July 12, 2012. (File | Reuters)

For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Signalling what appears to be a sustained recovery, India’s industrial production rose to an eight-month high of 3.6% in October on the back of pickup in manufacturing, consumer goods and power sectors. The IIP had contracted by 6.6% in October 2019.

However, experts warn it is too early to celebrate as the latest numbers are not so impressive considering the festive push and the low base last year. “Coming on the base of a 6.6% contraction in October 2019, the 3.6% growth in the IIP in October 2020 is decidedly modest, and suggests that caution in the interpretation of the strength of the economic recovery is still warranted,” Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist, ICRA said.

According to data by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the manufacturing sector, which has a weightage of 77.6% in the IIP, recorded 3.5% in October. In the year-ago period, the sector had contracted 5.7%. Meanwhile, the consumer durables segment posted an impressive growth of 17.6% in October compared with 18.9% contraction in the same period a year ago.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Industrial production
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp