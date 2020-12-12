Plan to intorduce tech-driven single window clearance system for investors by April: DPIIT

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government plans to introduce a technology-driven single window clearance system for investors by mid-April which will do away with the need to have multiple applications across different portals, said Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Friday.

The government, he added, is also working on various other measures to reduce the compliance burden and notify the recently announced PLI scheme by April next year. “Apart from giving an investor all the information about land, procedures, requirements, this single portal will be linked to an unified single fleet of information and approving ministries will draw from that.

So, he (an investor) doesn’t have to do multiple applications,” said Mohapatra at FICCI’s annual convention. On the need to ease the compliance burden, he said it was the government’s highest priority to simplify the procedures that business must follow in certain sectors. “There could be big changes coming in the process of renewals, registration, inspection etc, hopefully by March,” he added.

All ministries dealing with the new PLI scheme would notify the scheme, announce the new companies selected under the PLI scheme, and the process of inviting EoIs would all be completed by April, according to the DPIIT. The Cabinet has also approved the PLI scheme for ten new sectors: pharmaceuticals, textile, automobiles and auto parts, white goods, telecom, solar modules and specialty steel.