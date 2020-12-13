Every village should have  affordable data: Tata chairman

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Underlining the importance of technology in a world shaped by the Covid-19 pandemic, Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Saturday that India has limitless opportunities and that it needs to focus on talent, data, and enabling bandwidth. Chandrasekaran, speaking at the 93rd Annual Convention of industry chamber FICCI, also said that the Indian government should set up a regulatory framework for data privacy, localisation, and taxation in general.

While companies, he noted, needed to think of setting up projects on a bigger scale, the government should enable every village in the country with affordable data and sufficient bandwidth. “2020 marks the decoupling of US and China. Countries and companies will need to de-risk and balance their supply chains for the future. In all of these trends, I see a tremendous and limitless opportunity for India,” the Tata Group Chairman said.

Chandrasekaran said that digital adoption has accelerated by over the decade with video conferencing, doctor consultations, payments, and education having moved online. The work from home culture is growing and making firms rethink their strategies, he noted. Speaking about the Tata Group’s focus on digitization, Chandrasekaran said, “Not only are we strengthening our digital business, but we are also spearheading new platforms in tech,” he said.