JSPL Raigarh achieves record single-day steel production

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) at its Chhattisgarh-based Raigarh plant created a record by producing over 11000 tonne of crude steel in a single day, the company officials said.

The highest ever production marked a significant milestone in the operations of the company at its Steel Melting Shop.

“The Raigarh steel plant produced 11089 tonnes of crude steel, the highest so far, in a single day through 110 heats in the steel melting shop on December 8. The JSPL’s Raigarh unit accordingly has geared-up to accomplish its total production capacity goal of 3.6 million tonne steel production per annum, set as the new benchmark”, said Dinesh Kumar Saraogi, the Chhattisgarh chief operating officer (JSPL).

The operations to accomplish highest production are based on the usage of the direct reduced iron (DRI), hot metal and scrap.

Earlier on November 20, the Raigarh steel plant had achieved the record production of 10904 tonnes through 109 heat in the Steel Melting Shop, the officials informed.

