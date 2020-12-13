RBI appoints three more executive directors

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has elevated three Chief General Managers (CGMs)-Subramanian, Rohit Jain, and R S Ratho-as Executive Directors (EDs) with effect from December 11. With these appointments, the central bank now has 13 EDs as opposed to the earlier 10. While Subramanian as ED will look after Foreign Exchange Department, Financial Markets Regulation Department, Internal Debt Management and International Department, Jain will look after the Department of Supervision (Risk, Analytics and Vulnerability Assessment), the central bank said in a statement.

Prior to being promoted, Subramanian was CGM-in- Charge, Enforcement Department and Jain was CGM-in- Charge, Department of Supervision. Ratho will look after the Financial Markets Operations Department, Department of External Investments and Operations, Legal Department and Secretary’s Department. He was CGM, Financial Markets Operations Department.