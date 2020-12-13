STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

With focus on tier-2 cities, Big Bazaar aims to have 300 hypermarket stores in next 3 quarters

The Future Group firm is expanding into the smaller tier-II cities in India, which are lesser impacted by the pandemic and has aspirations and an emerging consumption class.

Published: 13th December 2020 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

A Big bazaar outlet

A Big bazaar outlet (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Country's leading hypermarket chain Big Bazaar, which has its presence in over 100 cities across the country, is planning to open 16 more stores to take the overall count to 300 over the next three quarters, a company official has said.

The Future Group firm, as per its expansion strategy, is expanding into the smaller tier-II cities in India, which are lesser impacted by the pandemic and has aspirations and an emerging consumption class.

"We are on the course to complete the milestone of reaching 300 hypermarket stores in next three quarters," said Big Bazaar CEO Sadashiv Nayak.

Future Retail is presently operating around 284 stores of Big Bazaar in over 100 cities, he added.

"With the 300 stores, we would be reaching almost across all the states," Nayak said.

However, he did not share any financial and investment details over the expansion of Big Bazaar by the Future Retail, which is struggling to pair its debts and has defaulted on some of its commitments amid the pandemic.

While talking about the recovery of the business post lockdown, Nayak said now the number of visitors in stores is increasing and during the festive season, all sections including the apparels and garments also recorded good sales.

Terming it as a "positive tailwind", Nayak said, "We are still on path to recovery, we have not fully recovered to normal state" and there are some behaviour changes on part of consumers also.

"People have started to consume again, which is a good sign and the people need to be price conscious and promotion conscious and that has not gone away.

People are checking the price and promotions," he said adding "another behaviour change is that now the people have started to check the source of the origin of the products".

Chains such as Big Bazaar are needed not only for providing daily essentials at affordable prices but also to stroke consumption, he added.

Big Bazar has also adopted digital modes, using shopping app, WhatsApp and even phone to get orders and get them delivered at the doorsteps.

The company has also adopted concepts as 'pick up at stores'.

On being asked about the contribution of these new channels in Big Bazaar total sales, Nayak said: "Different markets have different behaviour...We have hit the catchments of cities and towns, where the order from delivery have hit 15 per cent of the store sale".

The company had last week opened its new store in Lucknow, which is the seventh in the city.

The hypermarket chain operates multiple stores in several tier-II cities.

It operates six stores in Bhubaneswar, five in Patna, four in Nagpur and Jaipur, three stores each in cities such as Baroda, Ranchi Nasik.

This is probably first store addition after August 29 when the Future group had announced to sell its retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing business to billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries step-down firm Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) for an aggregate consideration of Rs 24,713 crore.

As per the deal, RRVL would acquire the popular Future brand stores  such as Big Bazaar, fbb, Foodhall, Easyday, Nilgiris, Central and Brand Factory.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Big Bazaar Sadashiv Nayak Future Group firm
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp