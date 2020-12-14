STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Crisil revises FY21 GDP contraction projection to 7.7 per cent on higher eco activity

After its initial expectation of 9.5 per cent GDP contraction in FY21, the Reserve Bank revised up its estimate to 7.5 per cent earlier this month.

Published: 14th December 2020 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ratings agency Crisil on Monday revised upwards its FY21 GDP contraction estimate to 7.7 per cent from the earlier expectation of 9 per cent, and termed lower government spending as a "constraint" for growth.

The agency, which is a unit of Standard & Poor's, said a faster than expected revival in the economic activity in the second quarter, which continued in the festival season, is the prime reason for the upward revision in its estimate.

It said the pandemic, which has pushed the economy into contraction mode, will result in a permanent loss of 12 per cent in real GDP terms.

After its initial expectation of 9.5 per cent GDP contraction in FY21, the Reserve Bank revised up its estimate to 7.5 per cent earlier this month.

Other analysts have also revised upwards their projections as the unlocking of economy led to higher activities.

"A faster-than-expected revival in activity in the second quarter, which continues into the festive season, is one of the reasons for the revision. Consistent decline in the overall Covid-19 case load is the other," the research wing of the rating agency said in a note on Monday.

It said "inadequate fiscal spending" remains a "constraint" for economic growth, and pointed out a possible second wave of COVID afflictions, uncertainty regarding availability of vaccine, and hiccups in global economic revival due to resurgence of cases as factors which call for caution.

The agency, however, said that the GDP will grow by 10 per cent in FY22 on a very low base of previous fiscal year.

The newer estimate on a lower contraction has considered a better than expected growth in manufacturing sector in the second quarter, lighter restrictions as people's attitudes shift to learning to live with the virus and a flattening of the infection curve.

It has also considered that "fiscal policy support, which hitherto remains inadequate to revive demand" could be forthcoming.

"Direct fiscal spending support by the government has been inadequate to galvanise demand. The government estimates the total support package announced by it (including monetary measures by the RBI) at over 15 per cent of GDP, but the direct spend in the current fiscal is much less at around 2 per cent of GDP," the agency said.

It can be noted that the GDP contracted by 23.9 per cent in April-June 2020 period as compared to the year-ago period, with contraction slowing down to 7.5 per cent in September quarter.

The note from Crisil, however, made it clear that it may be early to say that conclusive recovery has started, and pointed to challenges like higher infections and also higher inflation which constrains the RBI's ability to push rate cuts.

Meanwhile, Crisil's peer Brickworks Ratings also revised upwards its estimate on GDP to a contraction between 7-7.5 per cent on the back of slowing down of contraction in Q2FY21 data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Crisil GDP GDP contraction
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp