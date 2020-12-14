STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

IRDAI moots standard personal accident cover

The standard product will need to be offered with a policy term of one year and also cover expenses towards hospitalisation.

Published: 14th December 2020 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

health insurance

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Have you been confused while opting to make a personal accident insurance claim? Well, India’s insurance sector regulator last week proposed a standard personal accident insurance product to get settle this confusion. The Insurance regulator Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has uploaded a draft of this proposal and has sought comments from stakeholders by December 18. According to the draft, this standard product should have basic mandatory covers offering protection against death, permanent disablement, or partial disablement due to accidents.

The standard product will need to be offered with a policy term of one year and also cover expenses towards hospitalisation. The IRDAI’s proposal place the minimum sum insured at Rs 2.5 lakh and a maximum sum insured at Rs 1 crore. Beyond that, however, insurers can also offer such products on their own and can use the same name for the product if all terms and conditions remain the same, IRDAI said.  

Regarding basic covers, the IRDAI has proposed that benefit equal to 100 per cent of sum insured shall be payable on death of the insured person due to an injury sustained in an accident during the policy period, provided that the insured person’s death occurs within 12 months from the date of the accident. Also, the sum insured should be increased by five per cent for each claim-free policy year-provided that the policy is renewed without a break-subject to maximum of 50 per cent of the sum insured.

If a claim is made in any particular year, the cumulative bonus accrued may be reduced at the same rate at which it has accrued.  Since the regulator is aiming to launch the product by April 1, it has informed all insurance companies that it will make it mandatory to sell the product.“Every general and standalone health insurer, who has been issued a certificate of registration to transact general and/or health insurance business, shall mandatorily offer this product,” said the draft guidelines issued by the IRDAI.  

All the stakeholders are expected to give their suggestions and feedback by December 18, after which the IRDAI will come up with final policy guidelines.  The IRDAI had initiated a similar move to  standardize health and term insurance policies earlier.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IRDAI personal accident cover insurance accident insurance
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp