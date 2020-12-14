STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex jumps 154 points to fresh record; Nifty tops 13,550

ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 5 per cent, followed by L&T, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, Titan and Kotak Bank.

Published: 14th December 2020 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, Bombay Stock Exchange, NSE, Nifty

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex climbed 154 points to end at a fresh all-time high on Monday, tracking gains in ICICI Bank, L&T and Kotak Bank amid persistent foreign fund inflows and a largely positive trend in global markets.

After touching its record intra-day peak of 46,373.34 during the day, the 30-share BSE index ended 154.45 points or 0.34 per cent higher at 46,253.46. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 44.30 points or 0.33 per cent to close at a record 13,558.15. It hit a lifetime high of 13,597.50 during the session.

ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 5 per cent, followed by L&T, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, Titan and Kotak Bank.

On the other hand, M&M, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

Domestic equities remained firm and witnessed fresh record highs mainly supported by continued rebound in PSU banks, said Binod Modi, Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Barring auto, most of the sectoral indices traded in positive range, he said, adding that volatility index shot up sharply, indicating unease about current valuations of the market.

"PSU stocks remained in flavour as valuations comfort, favourable dividend yields and emerging clarity over efficient capital employment continued to attract investors," he stated.

Further, positive data flows along with persistent foreign fund flows have been quite supportive for the markets.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets as they purchased shares worth Rs 4,195.43 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Tokyo ended on a positive note, while Hong Kong and Seoul were in the red. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with gains in early deals. Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1 per cent to USD 50.47 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE NIFTY
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp