STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tata-Mistry case: CJI discloses his son appears for SP group firm, lawyers says no objection

Senior advocates Harish Salve, appearing for Tatas and C A Sundaram, representing SP Group said that they have no objection with the Chief Justice led bench hearing the matter.

Published: 14th December 2020 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

Cyrus Mistry; Tata

Cyrus Mistry. (Photo | File/Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, who is heading the bench hearing the high-stake Tata-Mistry case on Monday disclosed that his advocate son Shrinivas Bobde, has been representing a subsidiary company of Shapoorji Pallonji Group in a slum redevelopment matter for about two years.

The top court is hearing cross appeals filed by Tata Sons and Cyrus Investments against appellate tribunal NCLAT's order which had restored Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the over USD 100 billion salt-to-software Tata conglomerate.

A bench of the Chief Justice and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian asked the lawyers appearing for both Tata Group and SP Group, whether they have any objections with the disclosure.

Senior advocates Harish Salve, appearing for Tatas and C A Sundaram, representing SP Group said that they have no objection with the Chief Justice led bench hearing the matter, which continued for the fourth day.

"Over the weekend, I came to know that my son who is in Bombay has been appearing for a subsidiary of SP Group in a slum redevelopment matter for about two years. I thought of disclosing it to the parties, in case any of you have any objections to this court hearing the case," the CJI said.

Salve said that even he had appeared in the same matter and he have no objection with the CJI led bench hearing the case.

Sundaram also concurred with Salve and said that they all appear for some company or the others and he also does not have any objection.

The CJI said that these days such issues potentially create problems at a later stage.

The bench noted in its order, "Today when the matter was taken up for hearing, this Court disclosed to the Bar that Shrinivas Bobde, learned counsel, has been appearing on behalf of a subsidiary company of Shapoorji Pallonji Group at Mumbai in a matter regarding slum rehabilitation for about two years".

It said, "Senior counsel/counsel appearing for the parties' viz. ,Harish N.Salve, A.M.Singhvi, C.A.Sundaram, Mohan Parasaran, Shyam Divan, Fereshte D.Sethna, etc., have stated that they have no objection to this Court deciding the present matters".

The bench said the joint statement made by counsel appearing for the parties is being taken on record.

Sundaram, who resumed his arguments, referred to various legal provisions and judgements related to winding up of the companies.

The hearing remained inconclusive and would continue on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Tatas had opposed as "nonsense" the Shapoorji Pallonji Group's proposal that its 18.37 per cent stake in the Tata Sons, which it claims to be worth Rs 1.75 lakh crore, be swapped with the shares in the Tata group's listed companies.

The SP group is seeking pro-rata shares in Tata group's listed companies in lieu of its 18.37 stake in Tata Sons Private Ltd (TSPL), the holding company of group firms.

Earlier, the Tatas had told the court that the valuation of 18.37 per cent shares owned by the SP Group in Tata Sons is between Rs 70,000 crore and Rs 80,000 crore.

The SP Group said however that it was worth Rs 1.75 lakh crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharad Arvind Bobde Tata-Mistry case Shapoorji Pallonji Group Shrinivas Bobde Tata Sons Cyrus Investments
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp