STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

FDI into India continuously growing: Piyush Goyal

Under the government approval route, foreign investors have to take prior approval of the respective ministry/department.

Published: 15th December 2020 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Foreign direct investments (FDIs) into India have been continuously growing as the country has one of the most facilitative policies to attract overseas investors, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday. He said that during April-September 2020, FDI increased 13 per cent to about USD 40 billion.

"FDI inflows into India have been continuously growing. Even during the first nine months of this year, at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic , our FDI has grown and we have today one of the most facilitative and congenial FDI policies in the world," he said at CII's Partnership Summit 2020.

The minister said that 100 per cent FDI is allowed through automatic route in almost all sectors. For certain sectors such as telecom, media, pharmaceuticals and insurance, government approval is required for foreign investors.

There are nine sectors where FDI is prohibited and that are lottery business, gambling and betting, chit funds, Nidhi company, real estate business, and manufacturing of cigars, cheroots, cigarillos and cigarettes using tobacco.

Under the government approval route, foreign investors have to take prior approval of the respective ministry/department.

Through the automatic approval route, the investor just has to inform the RBI after the investment is made. Further, the minister invited investors to invest in India as the country holds opportunities in several areas.

"India is a land of opportunities. I invite you to board the bus of development, growth and prosperity. We welcome you with open arms, a red carpet and assure you our complete assistance, partnership and involvement through your journey in this land of opportunities," he added.

Speaking at the summit, Ville Tapio Skinnari, Finland's Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, said: "I would like to encourage India to continue on the path for deeper economic reforms and open economy".

On the proposed free trade agreement between India and the European Union, Skinnari said both sides should set a time for a high-level dialogue to discuss differences about the pact as soon as possible.

"For the European Union, the most  topical issue is investment protection. An agreement would greatly add to the predictability of the Indian business environment and contribute to economic growth ," he added.

The proposed trade pact between the two sides has been stalled since May 2013 as both sides have yet to iron out differences over several issues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Piyush Goyal FDI COVID COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp