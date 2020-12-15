STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Mahindra to hike prices of passenger, commercial vehicles from January

Effective January 1, the company will increase the price of its range of passenger and commercial vehicles, across models, the Mumbai-based automaker said in a statement.

Published: 15th December 2020 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Mahindra & Mahindra's sports utility vehicle Thar. (Photo | Official website)

Mahindra & Mahindra's sports utility vehicle Thar. (Photo | Official website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday said it will hike prices of its entire range of passenger and commercial vehicles from next month in order to partially offset the impact of rise in input costs.

Effective January 1, the company will increase the price of its range of passenger and commercial vehicles, across models, the Mumbai-based automaker said in a statement.

This has been necessitated due to the increase in commodity prices and various other input costs, it added.

Details of price increase across different models will be communicated in due course, the automaker, which sells models like Thar and Scorpio, said.

Last week, Ford India had said it will increase prices of its vehicles across models by up to 3 per cent from January 1 to offset the rising input costs.

Earlier, the country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India had announced that it would increase prices of its vehicles from January.

The company had also stated that the price increase would vary for different models, without specifying details.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahindra vehicles Mahindra & Mahindra
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp