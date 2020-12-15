Nokia launches first laptop in India through Flipkart

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: E-commerce giant Flipkart on Monday announced the launch of Nokia laptops in Indian markets at a price of Rs 59,990, marking the entry of the mobile brand in the consumer electronics segment.The Nokia PureBook X14 comes in a 1.1 kg ultralight and 16.8mm sleek form-factor.

It features a 14” Full HD screen that is powered by Dolby Vision for ultra-vivid picture quality. The product will be available to pre-order on Flipkart from December 18. The HD IR webcam with Windows Hello face unlock, backlit keyboard with adjustable brightness, and the precision touchpad with multiple gesture options enable great functionality and ease of use while working from home.

“We are excited to offer consumers a Nokia branded laptop which brings innovation to address a gap in the market, as well as the style, performance and reliability that the Nokia brand is known for,” said Vipul Mehrotra, vice-president Nokia Brand Partnerships.