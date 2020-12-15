Recovery process races ahead in mid-December

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Business activity in India surged to another post-lockdown high with the Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI) hitting 92.9 for the week ended December 13. The weekly business resumption tracker showed a strong gain from the 89.6 recorded in the previous week, Nomura said in a note on Monday.

“Mobility remains strong, reflected in Google workplace and retail & recreation mobility indices, as well as Apple’s driving index. The labour participation rate remained largely stable at 41.8 per cent (41.9 per cent previously), while power demand rose by 1.9 per cent week-on-week (sa) after a 0.4 per cent decline the preceding week,” said the Japanese brokerage firm.

According to Nomura, the monthly data for October-November has so far benefited from the mix of post-lockdown normalisation and festive pent-up demand, that will likely extend into December. However, the pandemic threat is far from over and, once pent-up demand ebbs, the growth trajectory may become more vulnerable to weaker global demand and ongoing fiscal expenditure compression. “However, we expect a mix of easier financial conditions, stronger global demand and ongoing vaccinations to drive an economic upcycle into 2021,” it added.