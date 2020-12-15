STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rupee settles 8 paise lower at 73.63 against US dollar

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 9.71 points or 0.02 per cent higher at 46,263.17, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 9.70 points or 0.07 per cent to 13,567.85.

Published: 15th December 2020 04:00 PM

India Rupees

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee depreciated by 8 paise to settle at 73.63 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking muted domestic equities.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.62 against the US dollar and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.59 and a low of 73.67. The local unit finally closed at 73.63 against the American currency, registering a fall of 8 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee advanced by 9 paise to settle at 73.55 against the US dollar. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.06 per cent lower at 90.65.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,264.38 crore on a net basis on Monday, according to exchange data. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.12 per cent to USD 50.35 per barrel.

