STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Financial Stability and Development Council bats for vigil on financial conditions

The FSDC is an apex level forum created by the Centre to strengthen and institutionalise the mechanism for maintaining financial stability and enhance inter-regulatory coordination.

Published: 16th December 2020 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Last time, the meeting was held in May soon after the Centre announced the Rs 21 lakh crore stimulus package. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday met the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) on Tuesday to discuss the state of economy, budget proposals and to prepare a roadmap for India’s recovery for the next financial year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The council also stressed on the need for the government and all regulators to maintain continuous vigil on the financial conditions that could expose the country to financial vulnerabilities in the medium and long term. 

“The meeting reviewed the major macroeconomic developments and Financial Stability issues (global and domestic) with special reference to vulnerability related issues,” a finance ministry statement said. 

The FSDC is an apex level forum created by the Centre to strengthen and institutionalise the mechanism for maintaining financial stability and enhance inter-regulatory coordination while promoting financial sector development in the country. 

It includes officials from the Finance Ministry and heads of financial sector regulators (RBI, SEBI, PFRDA, IRDAI) and is chaired by the Finance Minister. 

Discussions were also held on further measures which may be required to be taken to ensure consistent support of the financial sector for achieving faster real economic growth and achieving the overall macroeconomic targets, while continuing to maintain financial stability.  

“The FSDC also discussed the challenges involved in the smooth transition of London Interbank Offer Rate (LIBOR) based contracts and noted that a multipronged strategy involving relevant stakeholder institutions and departments is required in this regard,” the statement added. 

This was second FSDC meeting held after the Covid-19 outbreak in the country. Last time, the meeting was held in May soon after the Centre announced the Rs 21 lakh crore stimulus package.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FSDC
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp