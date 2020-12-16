STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

International investor to acquire 42 per cent stake in Singer India’s holding entity

Appliances firm Singer India on Tuesday said an international investor will buy 42 per cent stake in the holding entity of the India business.

Published: 16th December 2020 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

The transaction is anticipated to be closed before year end. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Appliances firm Singer India on Tuesday said an international investor will buy 42 per cent stake in the holding entity of the India business. 

Retail Holdings India BV is a promoter entity of Singer India Ltd. 

The company, however, neither shared the name of the investor nor the deal size.

“Retail Holdings Asia BV, has entered into an agreement with an international private investor to sell approximately 42 per cent of its equity interest in its 100 per cent owned subsidiary, Retail Holdings India BV to the investor,” Singer said in a regulatory filing. 

The company also made it clear that no change in the ownership or control of Singer India will take place as a result of this transaction and RH India will continue to be the majority shareholder, owning  approximately 59 per cent of the equity of Singer India. 

The transaction is anticipated to be closed before year end.

RH Asia said it believes that the Singer India business should benefit significantly from the relationship with the said investor. 

“The Investor is an existing licensee of SVP Worldwide, the owner of the Singer trademarks. The investor has extensive experience in sewing and appliance distribution worldwide, including owning and operating Singer sewing and appliance businesses in France, Greece, and Eastern Europe,” the company said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singer India
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp