STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sold 1 lakh 'connected cars' in India, says Kia Motors

'For today's internet-savvy generation, a car should be their extension in every aspect including connectivity which can ease mobility,' Kia Motors CEO Kookhyun Shim said.

Published: 16th December 2020 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Kia motors

For representational purposes (Photo | Jatin Adhlakha)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: South Korean auto major Kia Motors on Wednesday said it has crossed 1 lakh cumulative sales milestone of its 'connected cars' in India within 16 months of starting operations in the country.

One out of two Kia cars sold in India is a connected car, which is equipped with the company's UVO connect system, an advanced and dynamic solution that seamlessly integrates smartphone or smartwatch with the car and its infotainment system into a single unit, Kia Motors India said in a statement.

"Kia vehicles equipped with UVO connect in-car technology contribute more than 55 per cent of the total sales of the brand in India. The top selling connected car variant is the Seltos GTX Plus DCT 1.4T Petrol which contributed to almost 15 per cent of the total connected car sales," it added.

Commenting on the feat, Kia Motors India Managing Director and CEO Kookhyun Shim said,"Technology has always been at the focal point since our maiden launch in the country and we are elated to achieve one more milestone in car connectivity."

For today's internet-savvy generation, a car should be their extension in every aspect including connectivity which can ease mobility, he said adding,"Our advanced UVO connect technology is a breakthrough effort in this direction which integrates smart devices with our cars for enabling a seamless, safer and memorable drive experience."

The UVO Connect in-car technology features several voice commands under nine categories which includes calling, weather information, time and date, Indian holiday information, cricket score, media control, navigation control and climate control, the company said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kia Motors
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp