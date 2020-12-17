STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Banks should focus more on cash-flow based lending: Shaktikanta Das

According to RBI data, scheduled commercial bank’s credit as per cent of GDP plunged to 50.99 per cent in FY20 from 51.51 a year ago.

Published: 17th December 2020 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Banks must lessen reliance on collateral security and instead focus on cash-flow-based lending to improve the credit-to-GDP ratio, said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das. Speaking at a webinar on investor education organised by National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), Das said higher credit to GDP ratio and greater financial inclusion are among the prerequisites for achieving demographic dividend and accelerated growth.

“To improve the credit to GDP ratio, access to credit and cost of credit need to be addressed by lesser reliance on collateral security and greater cash-flow based lending. Credit bureaus and the proposed Public Credit Registry (PCR) framework are expected to improve the flow of credit as well as credit culture,” Das said on Wednesday. According to RBI data, scheduled commercial bank’s credit as per cent of GDP plunged to 50.99 per cent in FY20 from 51.51 a year ago.

Das also underscored that financial inclusion in the country is poised to grow exponentially with a large section of tech savvy millennials joining the workforce, social media blurring the urban-rural divide and technology shaping policy interventions. “Several initiatives have been taken for the creation of enabling digital infrastructure at the ground level. Going forward, harnessing the near universal reach of bank accounts across the length and breadth of the country, there needs to be greater focus on penetration of sustainable credit, investment, insurance and pension products by addressing demand side constraints with enhanced customer protection,” the governor said in his keynote address.

The interventions in financial education would have to be customised (local language) keeping the different target audience in mind, The scaling up of Centre for Financial Literacy project at the block level would also be the cornerstone of community led participatory approaches to achieve greater financial literacy. Das, however, noted that “in a large country like ours with an aspiring population, other stakeholders like think tanks, and research institutions should come forward to shoulder the responsibility of increasing financial literacy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shaktikanta Das RBI Governor NCAER GDP
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp