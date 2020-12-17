STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold rises Rs 194, silver zooms Rs 1,184

Published: 17th December 2020 04:25 PM

NEW DELHI: Gold prices rose Rs 194 to Rs 49,455 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, tracking firm overseas trend, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 49,261 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also gained Rs 1,184 to Rs 66,969 per kilogram from Rs 65,785 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,874 per ounce, while silver was quoting flat at USD 25.63 per ounce.

"Gold prices rallied on US stimulus expectations by this week," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

