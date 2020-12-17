STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

IKEA to open Navi Mumbai store on Friday

Peter Betzel, CEO and chief sustainability officer at Ikea India told reporters that Mumbai is the first omnichannel market for them.

Published: 17th December 2020 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

IKEA

Logo of IKEA. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ikea, the world's largest furniture retailer from Sweden, on Thursday said it will open its second store in the country in Navi Mumbai on Friday.

The new store is its first big format store in Maharashtra, spanning over 5.3 lakh sq ft and situated near the Turbhe local railway station and stocks over 7,000 home furnishing products.

Peter Betzel, CEO and chief sustainability officer at Ikea India told reporters that Mumbai is the first omnichannel market for them.

"We remain invested and committed to India and stand for the long-term," he said at conference call announcing the store launch.

The Navi Mumbai store will house the largest children's area 'Småland' in Ikea globally, along with one of its largest 1,000-seater restaurants with almost 100 per cent locally-sourced food range, the company said.

Betzel reiterated Ikea's planned investment of Rs 6,000 crore by 2030, by when it aims to meet 25 million people in Maharashtra. The new store will provide over 6,000 jobs, of which 50 per cent will be women.

Ikea India opened its first retail store in Hyderabad in August 2018, followed by online stores in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune. It will open two smaller format stores in Mumbai in 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IKEA MUMBAI
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp