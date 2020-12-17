STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NPCI adds reloadable wallet, offline payments for RuPay contactless cards

The retail payments network said that the feature has been enabled for retail payments on a pilot basis.

Published: 17th December 2020 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

RuPay

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Payments Corporation of India has enabled an offline payments feature on 
RuPay Contactless cards, which provides reloadable wallets within RuPay Card for day to day transit payments. 

The retail payments network said that the feature has been enabled for retail payments on a pilot basis. The move is a part of the broader effort of the Reserve Bank of India to get offline digital payment capabilities to be developed, so that transactions can be processed in low network areas, basement shops and other similar places.

This feature will provide reloadable wallets within the RuPay card where transactions can be processed even when network connection is absent or weak. Consumers can store money within the wallets for these transactions.

The RuPay NCMC (National Common Mobility Card) offline wallet can be used to make ticket payments in transit including metros, bus tickets, cab fares etc enabling automatic quick cashless payments, thereby, reducing the traffic congestion and in turn the transit time.

“With the recent announcement to increase the transaction limit on contactless payments, customers are set to witness an all new level of security, convenience and safety,” said Nalin Bansal, Head of RuPay & NFS, NPCI.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
