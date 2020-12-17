STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI preserved fiscal stability amid coronavirus: Duvvuri Subbarao

The former RBI Governor said there were certain key elements to the central bank’s monetary policy response so far.

Published: 17th December 2020 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Duvvuri Subbarao

Duvvuri Subbarao, former governor of the Reserve Bank of India speaks during an interview with Reuters in Mumbai. (Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao on Wednesday said that managing a crisis is extremely difficult and the central bank had been successful in preserving the financial stability of the economy during the present Covid-19 crisis. He expects the government’s fiscal deficit can be around 8 percent of the GDP for the current and next year.

Addressing a virtual event organised by industry body CII,’ Subbarao noted that all actions of the RBI were driven by the dual objective of achieving financial stability and preventing a financial crisis, and secondly, transmitting money to productive sectors of the economy. “While managing a crisis is extremely difficult, the RBI has been successful in preserving the financial stability of the economy during the present COVID-19 crisis,” he said.

Subbarao added that though governments and central banks of the world are presently operating from the playbook of the Global Financial Crisis in 2008-09, the coronavirus crisis is quite different. “While GFC was an asset crisis that hit the financial sector first, the coronavirus crisis first impacted the real sector,” he pointed out. The former RBI Governor said there were certain key elements to the central bank’s monetary policy response so far.

“The first was the extraordinary injection of liquidity through Open Market Operations, cut in CRR and SLR. The second was the easing of the financial conditions through the lowering of policy rates, reverse repo rates, Targeted Long-Term Repo Operations for specific sectors and third was the extension of the loan moratorium,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Duvvuri Subbarao RBI
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp