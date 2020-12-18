STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Flipkart onboards 35 per cent more sellers in 2020 amid e-commerce surge

As more consumers joined the e-commerce bandwagon this year, a growing preference to shop in their local language was seen.

Published: 18th December 2020 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

Flipkart

Flipkart (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Walmart-owned Flipkart on Friday said it has registered close to 35 per cent increase in sellers onboarded in 2020 as compared to last year, and has seen strong adoption of its platform by sellers as well as customers from tier II regions and beyond.

With the need for social distancing and prioritising safety, the pandemic has led to millions of people turning to e-commerce this past year, not only in metros but also in tier III regions and beyond, Flipkart said in a statement.

E-commerce has focused on ecosystem partnerships, technological advancements and new tools that enable ease of experience for first-time users to meet the needs of consumers this year while ensuring business continuity for lakhs of MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) and sellers, it added.

"With a growing reliance to fulfill daily necessities and aspirations of consumers, Flipkart witnessed a new user growth of close to 50 per cent right after the lockdown, with tier III regions and beyond registering the highest growth of 65 per cent during the 'Unlock' (July - September) phase," it said.

Consumers from tier II and beyond regions also spent the most time on the platform, signaling a continuing rise in user engagement and a shift in shopping preferences, it added.

"Flipkart saw close to a 35 per cent increase in sellers onboarded in 2020, in comparison to the same period last year. These sellers came from tier II and tier III regions such as Tirupur, Howrah, Zirakpur, Hisar, Saharanpur, Panipat and Rajkot," the statement said.

They primarily catered to categories such as household needs, women's ethnic wear, grooming, home decor, and toys and school supplies, it added.

To ensure that first-time users are at ease while shopping, Flipkart has introduced two new capabilities to handhold them through the purchase journey - a voice assistant in grocery, and vernacular interfaces across multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

As more consumers joined the e-commerce bandwagon this year, a growing preference to shop in their local language was seen.

This year, the adoption of native languages saw a 2.5x increase from pre-COVID to the festive period (January to November 2020), it added.

Also, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) adoption on the Flipkart platform increased nationally by 4.5X from January 2020 to August 2020, with Maharashtra taking the lead with a 5.2X growth.

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu were the other states that were at the top of the list for UPI adoption on the Flipkart platform.

"The emergence of 'the new essentials' has seen the creation of greater opportunities and partnerships on our marketplace.

This past year, we have strived to expand our offerings across categories to ensure our consumers are well equipped with everything that they need," Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Flipkart Group, said.

Flipkart has consistently worked towards creating an ecosystem that serves consumers' growing needs and also helping Indian sellers and MSMEs access the pan-India market more effectively and efficiently, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Flipkart TNIE 2020 2020 With TNIE Year Ender 2020 Year Ender
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp