SC, Centre should re-frame farm laws rejected by farmers, says Congress

Upon being questioned about the solution to the farmer issue at hand, Singh firmly said that these farm laws need to be taken back as they have been rejected by the farmers.

Published: 18th December 2020 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers shout slogans during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi.

Farmers shout slogans during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As farmer protests continue at the various border points at Delhi, Congress leader Gurjeet Singh Aujla, on Friday, said that the Supreme Court (SC) and Centre should reframe these farm laws.

Congress leader Gurjeet Singh Aujla said, "If experts are saying that there are mistakes in these laws, then Centre and SC should listen to the experts and accept their mistake. Hence, SC and the Centre should reframe these farm laws."

"The Kisan organizations received the notice from the Supreme Court yesterday. Together, they are consulting legal experts. Then only, they will see how to reply to the Supreme Court", he added.

Upon being questioned about the solution to the farmer issue at hand, Singh firmly said that these farm laws need to be taken back as they have been rejected by the farmers.

"I believe that these laws need to be changed drastically. I want that these laws are taken back and the Apex court forms a committee with farm experts and makes new laws."

The Congress leader slammed the politics of Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar by saying that Tomar ji is trying to mislead the farmers.

"Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar doesn't consider the farmers as protestors. In my opinion, it is not possible to mislead these farmers as they have a lot of experience." 

