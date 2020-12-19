STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

DHFL lenders meet to evaluate bids for bankrupt firm, voting next week

Piramal is offering more upfront cash. The CoC is weighing the merits of both,” a source aware of the proceedings said.

Published: 19th December 2020 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd

DHFL logo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Creditors of the bankrupt non-banking financial company DHFL met on Friday to evaluate bids from Piramal Group and Oaktree Capital, with voting on the offers expected to happen next week.

According to sources, the Committee of Creditors (CoC) are tilted towards the Piramal Group, since their bid offers a larger cash component and more "favourable" terms and conditions. "The two highest bidders for DHFL are Piramal Group and Oaktree Capital. While the total amount offered by Oaktree Capital is higher, this comes with too many conditions. Piramal is offering more upfront cash. The CoC is weighing the merits of both," a source aware of the proceedings said.

DHFL has received four bids in total: from Oaktree Capital, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance (PHFL), Adani Properties, and SC Lowy. After four rounds, Oaktree and Piramal have emerged as the top bidders.
Oaktree Capital has offered Rs 36,646 crore for the entire DHFL business, while Piramal has placed a Rs 35,550 crore bid.

But Piramal has an advantage since it is offering a higher upfront cash payment. Piramal’s offer also says it will merge its finance business with DHFL in order to raise its overall net worth.

It will also pay deferred payments worth Rs 19,550 crore in 10 years, while Oaktree has offered to make a deferred payment on bonds worth Rs 21,000 crore, along with upfront payment of Rs 11,646 crore.
Sources claim however that Oaktree Capital has already offered to drop some of its initial conditions. The voting on the bids is expected next week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DHFL Oaktree Capital Piramal Group
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp