STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Real estate sector flags soaring cement, steel prices, calls for PM’s intervention

Cement prices, CREDAI noted, have increased by more than 23 per cent and steel prices by more than 45 per cent since the beginning of this year.

Published: 19th December 2020 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Real estate developers’ association CREDAI has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the cement and steel manufacturing industry of cartelisation, and called for immediate intervention in bringing soaring steel and cement prices under control. 

Cement prices, CREDAI noted, have increased by more than 23 per cent and steel prices by more than 45 per cent since the beginning of this year. The letter went on to say that with a sudden upsurge in prices due to cartelisation, real estate developers have been experiencing an inevitable increase in construction costs. They are also faced with consequent delays in delivery, even the stalling of projects in some cases, it said.  

According to CREDAI, in January 2020, cement prices per 50 kg bag was around Rs 349, but this has now shot up to Rs 420-430 per bag in December 2020. Similarly, the per tonne rate of steel has risen from Rs 40,000 in January to Rs 58,000 in December. 

“The real estate sector has been working on wafer thin margins and is battling unsold inventory on one hand and unfinished projects due to lack of funds on the other. With a stagnant demand, developers have not increased prices... 

There is an urgent need to control the spiraling cement, steel, and other raw material prices and I urge the Government to take necessary steps at the earliest,” said Jaxay Shah, Chairman, CREDAI. Satish Magar, President, CREDAI, said, “Like all sectors, the real estate sector too has come out of near-zero business... and was hopeful of revival during the festive season. (But) high raw material costs make projects financially unviable.”

Cartelisation the main cause of rising prices
In its letter to the PM, CREDAI laid the blame for the spike in prices on cartelisation in the cement and steel industries. CREDAI said the abrupt increase in prices was “highly unethical and amounts to unfair and restrictive trade practices” and is “a classic case of cartelisation by cement and steel manufacturers”. CREDAI says cement prices have increased by more than 23 per cent and steel by more than 45 per cent over the past year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp