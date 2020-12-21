STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Glenmark Pharma gets tentative nod from USFDA for anticoagulant drug

Quoting IQVIA sales data for the 12 month period ending August 2020, Glenmark said Pradaxa capsules, 75, 110 mg and 150 mg, market achieved annual sales of approximately USD 550.9 million.

Published: 21st December 2020 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Drug major Glenmark Pharma on Monday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator for anticoagulant Dabigatran Etexilate capsules.

The approved product is a generic version of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals' Pradaxa capsules. Pradaxa is used to prevent blood clots from forming because of certain irregular heart rhythm.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has been granted tentative approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Dabigatran Etexilate capsules in the strengths of 75 mg, 110 mg, and 150 mg, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Quoting IQVIA sales data for the 12 month period ending August 2020, Glenmark said Pradaxa capsules, 75, 110 mg and 150 mg, market achieved annual sales of approximately USD 550.9 million.

Glenmark said its current portfolio consists of 166 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 45 abbreviated new drug applications are pending approval with the USFDA. Shares of the company were trading 2.32 per cent higher at Rs 528 per scrip on the BSE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Glenmark Pharma Dabigatran Etexilate
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp