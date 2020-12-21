Steps to that foreign degree you have been eyeing to get yourselves upskilled

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when upskilling has become very crucial to stabilise one’s career and financial security, graduating from a prestigious foreign university would be an icing on the cake. However, the pandemic has presented with it the financial turbulent times and delayed the prospects of getting an international degree. A carefully laid out plan can very well help one attain the dream degree, experts say. Here are a few tips to consider before setting out on a journey to excel in academics without having to deal much with money-related stress.

Narrow your choices

If you are someone who earlier wanted to apply in several institutions in countries like the UK and the US, it is time to zero-in on a few considering you have to shell out application fees ranging from `10,000-15,000 for each one. Hence, a proper research a few months before the admissions open is important so that one doesn’t unnecessarily spend a lot of money simply on applying for courses/ colleges that aren’t relevant to one’s needs.

Apply for fellowships

This is often a key criteria for a majority of Indian students who wish to pursue their higher studies abroad but their parents want to avoid the burden of loans and personal debts. Financial planners say bank loans should be the last resort considering the high rate of interest in the range of 10-15 per cent. When it comes to scholarships, a majority of them are merit based aimed to waive off most of the tuition fees, but one can also apply for grants/ fellowships separately under government or private institution-sponsored programmes. These fellowships are extremely strict in terms of assessments and hence apply only if

you fit under the criteria.

Other expenses

In countries like the UK, US and Australia, foreign students usually opt for shared accomodation to split the rental outside the college campuses. On-premise accommodations are comparatively expensive and usually not within the budget if you aren’t a grantee or a scholar. Public transport as per experts is a viable option for daily travel and fits well within the budget. It is always advisable to gauge your yearly/ monthly expenses and stick to it under all circumstances.