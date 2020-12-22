Mahindra’s Korean arm SsangYong files for bankruptcy, loans go unpaid

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Homegrown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra’s South Korean unit SsangYong Motor Company(SYMC) has filed for bankruptcy. This development comes a week after the loss making entity failed to repay loans worth 60 billion Korean won (around Rs 408 crore) by December 14, taking the total outstanding loan to Rs 680 crore or 100 billion won.

“SYMC has today intimated to the Korean Stock Exchange, about filing an application for commencement of rehabilitation procedure with the Seoul Bankruptcy Court under the Debtor Rehabilitation and Bankruptcy Act of South Korea. SYMC has also applied for an Autonomous Restructuring Support (ARS) program which is a court designed process,” said M&M in a regulatory filing on Monday.

If the Court approves the ARS, SYMC will continue to function under the supervision of its Board and will negotiate with stakeholders to reach an understanding about a revival package which may include equity and debt financing and other related actions. However, some of its decisions will be subject to Court approval.

The Seoul Bankruptcy Court will deliberate and review the application and relevant documents submitted by SYMC to determine whether or not the Court will commence the restructuring process of SYMC, the automaker said in a statement.

Mounting losses

M&M holds 75 per cent in SsangYong and has invested over $110 million. Net loss of SYMC’s rose to 341 billion wons in 2019.