STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Mahindra’s Korean arm SsangYong files for bankruptcy, loans go unpaid

M&M holds 75 per cent in SsangYong and has invested over $110 million. Net loss of SYMC’s rose to 341 billion wons in 2019.

Published: 22nd December 2020 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Homegrown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra’s South Korean unit SsangYong Motor Company(SYMC) has filed for bankruptcy. This development comes a week after the loss making entity failed to repay loans worth 60 billion Korean won (around Rs 408 crore) by December 14, taking the total outstanding loan to Rs 680 crore or 100 billion won. 

“SYMC has today intimated to the Korean Stock Exchange, about filing an application for commencement of rehabilitation procedure with the Seoul Bankruptcy Court under the Debtor Rehabilitation and Bankruptcy Act of South Korea. SYMC has also applied for an Autonomous Restructuring Support (ARS) program which is a court designed process,” said M&M in a regulatory filing on Monday.  

If the Court approves the ARS, SYMC will continue to function under the supervision of its Board and will negotiate with stakeholders to reach an understanding about a revival package which may include equity and debt financing and other related actions. However, some of its decisions  will be subject to Court approval.

The Seoul Bankruptcy Court will deliberate and review the application and relevant documents submitted by SYMC to determine whether or not the Court will commence the restructuring process of SYMC, the automaker said in a statement.

Mounting losses

M&M holds 75 per cent in SsangYong and has invested over $110 million. Net loss of SYMC’s rose to 341 billion wons in 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bankruptcy SsangYong Motor Company Mahindra & Mahindra
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp