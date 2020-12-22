STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tata Motors to increase commercial vehicle prices from January

The actual change in price will depend on individual model, variant and fuel type. Tata Motors had thus far been absorbing the addition in costs.

Published: 22nd December 2020 11:37 AM

Tata Motors

Tata Motors. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Tata Motors on Monday announced price increases across its commercial vehicle range —medium and heavy commercial vehicles, intermediate and light commercial vehicles, small commercial vehicles as well as buses — effective January 1, 2021.

The steady rise in material and other input costs, impact of forex and transition to BS-VI norms, have cumulatively increased the cost of manufacturing vehicles, necessitating a price revision to partially offset the impact, the company said.

“There will be a price increase across Tata Motors commercial vehicle range, effective January 01, 2021,” the company said in a statement.

The actual change in price will depend on individual model, variant and fuel type. Tata Motors had thus far been absorbing the addition in costs. However, the move comes at a time when early every automaker has announced a price hike to offset the input costs.

Fitch Ratings had said on Thursday that automakers’ plans to pass on higher commodity prices will dim the prospects for a demand recovery after December when the boost in some categories from pent-up demand and festive spending fades.

Tata Motors’ total commercial vehicle sales (including exports) declined 9 per cent  to 27,982 units in November 2020 as against 30,588 units sold last year in November.

