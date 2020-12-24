STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ESIC scheme adds 11.75 lakh new members in October

The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus infections.

Published: 24th December 2020 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Around 11.75 lakh new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in October against 11.49 lakh in the previous month, official data showed on Thursday, giving a perspective on formal sector employment in the country.

The latest data is part of a report released by the National Statistical Office (NSO). Gross new enrolments with the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) were 8.27 lakh in June, 4.87 lakh in May and 2.62 lakh in April, showing an increase in enrolments after easing of the lockdown, the latest data showed.

In July, gross enrolments dipped to 7.61 lakh but improved to 9.47 lakh in August. The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus infections.

Later, restrictions were eased for various economic activities in phases. In March, as many as 8.21 lakh new members had joined the scheme run by ESIC, against 11.83 lakh subscribers in February, according to the payroll data released in May.

The NSO report showed gross enrolments of new subscribers with ESIC were 1.51 crore in 2019-20, against 1.49 crore in the previous fiscal. During the period September 2017 to March 2018, around 83.35 lakh new subscribers had joined the ESIC scheme.

The report said gross new enrolments with ESIC during September 2017 to October 2020 period were 4.4 crore.

The NSO report is based on the payroll data of new subscribers of various social security schemes run by ESIC, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

It has been releasing such data of these bodies since April 2018, covering the period starting from September 2017.

According to the report, net new enrolments with retirement fund body EPFO stood at 11.55 lakh in October, down from 14.19 lakh in September this year.

A labour ministry statement issued last week stated that the net new enrolment with EPFO rose by 56 per cent to 11.55 lakh in October compared to 7.39 lakh in the same month last year, as per latest payroll data.

The NSO report showed that during September 2017 to October 2020 period, around 3.77 crore (gross) new subscribers joined the Employees' Provident Fund scheme.

The report titled 'Payroll Reporting in India: An Employment Perspective - October 2020', said since the number of subscribers is from various sources, there are elements of overlap and the estimates are not additive.

NSO said the report gives different perspectives on the levels of employment in the formal sector and does not measure employment at a holistic level.

