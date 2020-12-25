STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Economy reviving faster but inflation is a concern: RBI

Capacity utilisation has not fully recovered,  and exports are on an uneven recovery, prospects have still brightened due to the progress made on Covid vaccine.

Published: 25th December 2020 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Money laundering: Banks, RBI officials and many more fell victim to the taxman and Enforcement Directorate sleuths during demonetisation.

Reserve Bank of India. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  More evidence is in showing that the economy is pulling out of the deep abyss and is reflating at a pace that beats most predictions, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monthly bulletin released Thursday. However, efforts need to be redoubled to excoriate the “worm in the apple” before it hurts the growth impulses taking root, the central bank pointed out. 

“A small window is available for proactive supply management strategies to break the inflation spiral being fuelled by supply chain disruptions, excessive margins and indirect taxes. Further efforts are necessary to mitigate inflation pressures,” said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, adding that the monetary policy committee is closely monitoring all threats to price stability that could work against fiscal and monetary stimuli.

According to the RBI, there is also a priority for action in turning private investment away from its focus on precautionary actions and deleveraging to capex, capacity utilisation and building of new capacities—now more than ever.

“Both experience and empirical evidence have shown that recoveries led by  investment turn out to be durable and lift  both  consumption spending and exports in their wake,” it said. While private investment is still slack, capacity utilisation has not fully recovered,  and exports are on an uneven recovery, prospects have still brightened due to the progress made on Covid vaccines.

A revival in capital expenditure by the Centre and states in the second half of the financial year is also imperative for sustaining the momentum of economic recovery, it said. “Capital expenditure, which collapsed in H1 FY21, will need to be scaled up as a priority. Public investment in healthcare, social housing, education and environmental protection is the need of the hour to build a more resilient and inclusive economy,” it noted. In the first quarter, the Centre spent 21.4 per cent of the budgeted (BE) capex and states spent only 7.3 per cent. 

Growth to break out into positive zone in Q3

  •      The central bank expects India’s GDP to grow by 0.1% in the current quarter
  •      Growth is further expected to rise to 0.7% in the last quarter of the current fiscal
  •      This is to bring FY20 GDP contraction to 7.5%—2% lower than earlier feared
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI Reserve Bank of India
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp