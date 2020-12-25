Economy reviving faster but inflation is a concern: RBI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More evidence is in showing that the economy is pulling out of the deep abyss and is reflating at a pace that beats most predictions, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monthly bulletin released Thursday. However, efforts need to be redoubled to excoriate the “worm in the apple” before it hurts the growth impulses taking root, the central bank pointed out.

“A small window is available for proactive supply management strategies to break the inflation spiral being fuelled by supply chain disruptions, excessive margins and indirect taxes. Further efforts are necessary to mitigate inflation pressures,” said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, adding that the monetary policy committee is closely monitoring all threats to price stability that could work against fiscal and monetary stimuli.

According to the RBI, there is also a priority for action in turning private investment away from its focus on precautionary actions and deleveraging to capex, capacity utilisation and building of new capacities—now more than ever.

“Both experience and empirical evidence have shown that recoveries led by investment turn out to be durable and lift both consumption spending and exports in their wake,” it said. While private investment is still slack, capacity utilisation has not fully recovered, and exports are on an uneven recovery, prospects have still brightened due to the progress made on Covid vaccines.

A revival in capital expenditure by the Centre and states in the second half of the financial year is also imperative for sustaining the momentum of economic recovery, it said. “Capital expenditure, which collapsed in H1 FY21, will need to be scaled up as a priority. Public investment in healthcare, social housing, education and environmental protection is the need of the hour to build a more resilient and inclusive economy,” it noted. In the first quarter, the Centre spent 21.4 per cent of the budgeted (BE) capex and states spent only 7.3 per cent.

Growth to break out into positive zone in Q3